Dhurandhar Cast Fees: Know How Much Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal And Sara Arjun Were Paid

Dhurandhar is turning out to be one of the most awaited movies of the year. Releasing on December 5, director Aditya Dhar has packed his action spy thriller with a heavy duty cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt. The scale is evident in its trailer and a high budget has been allotted just for the salaries of the leading Bollywood faces. Rumours are dense about the movie releasing in two parts, which means box office success could mean a bigger paycheck for the sequel. Here's detailing how much the lead cast has been paid for their roles in Dhurandhar.

Ranveer Singh

As the main lead, Ranveer Singh is said to have taken home a fat salary of ₹30-50 crore for his role as an secret agent in the movie inspired by true stories of espionage in India and Pakistan. He was last seen as the leading man in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), for which he was said to have been paid ₹25 crore. The actor will look justify the fee hike with the box office returns of the movie by delivering a power packed performance.

Dhurandhar is Ranveer Singh's first major release in two years | Image: X

R Madhavan

Post Covid, R Madhavan has pivoted more towards Bollywood and is doing back-to-back interesting Hindi projects, both films and web series. In Dhurandhar, he is said to be essaying the role inspired by National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval. His rumoured fees of ₹9 crore for Dhurandhar is second-highest among the cast members.

Advertisement

Madhavan's role in Dhurandhar is said to be inspired by National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval | Image: X

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is set to play another power-packed role in Dhurandhar. He brings an edge to the movie with his intensity and unmatched screen presence. The KGF 2 star is reported to have taken home ₹8-10 crore for his role in the movie.

Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna play pivotal roles in Dhurandhar | Image: X

Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna's dialogues in Dhurandhar trailer are already viral. After impressing fans with his role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Chhaava, he is set to play another dark character in this movie. He is said to have been paid ₹1-3 crore for his role.

Advertisement

Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun