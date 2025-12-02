Samantha And Raj Nidimoru's Exes, Naga Chaitanya, Shhyamali De Make First Post After Their Coimbatore Wedding

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1, both for the second time. The actress shared the first photos from the intimate ceremony, officially confirming their relationship. Following the official confirmation, social media users quickly heightened their interest in the ex-spouses of the new couple. A new post from both of them arrived just in time.



Amid Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru's wedding director's ex-wife Shhyamali De

Soon after Samantha shared photos from her wedding, social media users flocked to the profile of Shhyamali De to get her reactions. This comes because there remains an uncertainty regarding the relationship status of Raj Nidimoru and Shhyamali De. While some reports claim that the couple got divorced in 2022, Shhyamali's account features posts with the director as late as February 2023.

A screengrab of Shhyamali's post | Image: Instagram

Soon after the wedding pictures were uploaded, Shhyamali took to her Instagram account to share a cryptic post. In the story, she shared a photo of the universe with an arrow pointing in the middle. The text, along with the post, read, “We live here.” While she did not mention anyone in the post, it has now gone viral on social media.



‘Love to the…’: Naga Chaitanya's post on Samantha's wedding day goes viral

Not just Shhyamali De, social media users also landed on Naga Chaitanya's Instagram page after Samantha shared photos from her wedding. On the night of the new couple's nuptials, Naga Chaitanya took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself in the character from his series Dhootha. He shared the post with the caption, “#dhootha is a show that proved that if as an actor you make a choice based in creativity and honesty and you give it your best shot .. people will connect. They will receive and give you back that energy Thank you! 2 years of dhootha! Love to the team that made this happen." Fans of Samantha flooded his comment section with remarks appreciating the actress.