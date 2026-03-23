Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Reveals Whopping Budget Of Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller, Says 'Both Films Together Cost...'

Dhurandhar The Revenge is roaring at the box office. Ranveer Singh's starrer is busy creating new records in India and overseas. In just four days, the film has surpassed the ₹600 crore mark worldwide with ₹454 crore in India. Amid the success of the film, director Aditya Dhar, the man behind the two hit films, and the third is on its way, opened up about the budget of the film and how a 10-second scene would turn into 2 minutes.

What is the budget of the Dhurandhar franchise?

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Aditya Dhar, who rose to fame with URI: The Surgical Strike, shared that the budget was about ₹255 crores, including both the films - Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar the Revenge. "Yes, both the films together cost a paltry Rs 255 crores to shoot. Originally, it was meant to be one film only. But an 8-hour film seemed out of the question. Hence, Dhurandhar was split into two," the director told the portal.

Adding to that, Dhar revealed the length of the film increased as it was being shot. This was because while shooting, he realised small montages were turning into big scenes, and those were turning out to be highlights. He further explained, "A scene that was meant to be for say 10 seconds, it actually required two minutes.”

He explained this with an example of Major Iqbal's (played by Arjun Rampal) introduction scene. Arjun was supposed to come and talk about buying guns, and that scene was supposed to be 2.5 minutes. But it eventually turned out to be 8 to 9 minutes long.

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Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 5 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the spy-thriller has so far earned ₹11.23 crore across 8,972 shows on Monday (so far). This brings the total India gross collections to ₹555.22 crore and the total India net to ₹465.35 crore. Dhurandhar 2 witnessed 27.69 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday morning. If the film passes the Monday test, then it might earn around ₹900 crore in the opening week.