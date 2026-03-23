Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Shun Naysayers, Pose For Selfie With Fans In First Public Appearance After Dhurandhar 2 Release

While the entire internet was having a meltdown over Deepika Padukone's alleged silence on the success of her husband Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, the star couple quietly celebrated the win with a casual Sunday outing. The actors were spotted on a lunch date in Mumbai on March 22, days after the release of Ranveer Singh's headlined sequel to Dhurandhar. Photos and videos of the couple from the outing are now viral on social media.

Following their lunch date, Ranveer and Deepika posed with the hotel staff for a selfie. The photo is now doing the rounds on social media. The Piku star was seen dressed in a solid white, which she teamed with classic denim. Ranveer, on the other hand, appeared in a casual blue t-shirt and denim. Fans surrounded the couple for pictures and videos from their first appearance since the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The couple's outing comes after social media users were fixated by Deepika's lack of an ‘appreciation post’ for the movie on Instagram. Trolls argued that the actress did not even attend the pre-release events of the movie or promote it in any way, despite the movie being endorsed by multiple industry insiders. Some raised eyebrows when Deepika attended a Sitar show the day following Dhurandhar 2 release, along with Ranveer's mother and sister.



Also Read: Screens Slashed, Theatres Vandalised At Dhurandhar 2 Shows In Canada

Amid the hearsay, Deepika and Ranveer's latest outing comes as a powerful message from the couple who confirmed their united front. Fans of the actors have taken to the comment section of the viral videos to show their support for them.



Also Read: Ranveer's Dhurandhar The Revenge Becomes Bollywood's Highest Eid Grosser