Dhurandhar Early Reviews: 'Goosebumps Guaranteed' From Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Mdhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal Starrer

Dhurandhar Early Reviews: Director Aditya Dhar is all set to bring to the big screens his much-awaited espionage drama Dhurandhar on December 5. For weeks now, speculation has been rife around its epic runtime, reportedly exceeding 3 hours and 30 minutes, and a possible part 2, which may land on OTT depending on what the box office turnout of the first installment is.

Fans are excited for the spy action thriller given how the movie is based on the true stories of espionage and secret agents in India and Pakistan. Moreover, there are speculations that R Madhavan essays the role of National Security Advisory Ajit Doval. Witnessing the unsung heroics of "India's James Bond" can turn out to be a hook for the viewers. Meanwhile, early reviews of Dhurandhar are already circulating on social media and the response has been highly positive.

Dhurandhar will release on December 5 | Image: X

Dhurandhar early reviews flood social media

As per early reviews on social media, Dhurandhar has a dark and gritty narrative, which is supplemented by terrific performances of the lead cast, including Ranveer, Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Akshaye Khanna. Some reviews painted a negative picture, saying the film's runtime exceeding 3.30 hours is a "pain" to sit through. As per one of the reviews, the recreation of Pakistani regions on sets has worked out really well and looks authentic, drawing the viewers into the universe of Dhurandhar.

Ranveer's performance as an Indian secret agent has also earned applause from audiences. While there were rumours that his part is inspired by the heroics of super spy Major Mohit Sharma, Aditya Dhar has denied such claims. Nevertheless, Dhurandhar is infused with patriotism of India's unsung heroes and will surely strike a chord with the audiences.

Dhurandhar has a budget of ₹280 crore

Reportedly, the movie is made on a massive budget of ₹280 crore. It is being claimed that the makers have split Dhurandhar into two parts. If the first installment sticks, the anticipation surrounding the sequel will certainly be sky high.