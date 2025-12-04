Kalamkaval And Akhanda 2 Advance Booking: Ticket Sales Of South Releases Comfortably Crosses 1 Lakh Mark

Kalamkaval And Akhanda 2 Advance Booking: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 is all set to storm the cinema halls on December 5. Since the theme of the film is Hinduism, the team will look to find audiences in Hindi belts too. However, the Telugu film will see a limited release in North India due to multiple factors like new and holdover Hindi titles and the OTT release window stipulations for South movies. Nevertheless, Akhanda 2 has stoked major fan anticipation and the same is evident in its advance bookings too.

The movie has sold over 1.27 lakh tickets at the domestic box office, collecting close to ₹3 crore in pre-sales. While Akhanda 2 has sold most tickets in Telugu states, the response to the film outside NBK's home market remains muted.

After a medical setback and recovery, Malayalam star Mammootty is all set to reappear on the big screens with Kalamkaval. The crime thriller has huge anticipation riding on it and the pre-sales are on fire. As per the makers, Kalamkaval has sold over 1 lakh tickets through ticketing platform Book My Show alone in advance booking. The collection so far stands at ₹1.75 crore. At this pace, ₹2 crore+ pre-sales figure is expected from the movie and this will lay the groundwork for a good opening come December 5.

Another much anticipated release this Friday is Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. Despite a good response to the trailer of the movie, the hype seems to have fizzled out as the release date nears. It has missed out on being one of the top 5 Hindi releases this year with the strongest advance booking. The fact the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein is doing well in cinema halls, not only will screen sharing be an issue, but box office collection of the Aditya Dhar directorial could also be hit if the romance drama performs well in its second weekend.