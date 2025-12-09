Dhurandhar Earns More Than Chhaava On Day 5, Crosses ₹150 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar is performing very well at the box office. The positive reviews have propelled the spy thriller's biz to over ₹150 crore mark in the domestic market in just five days of its release. While scenes from this film are going viral online, fans are eagerly waiting for its second part, set to release next year on March 19.

Dhurandhar is unstoppable at the box office

The movie wound up its first weekend at ₹104 crore. On Monday, the collection witnessed an expected dip and it earned ₹23.25 crore. The numbers jumped again on Tuesday and stood at ₹26.50 crore. While other movies are available for discounted rates on Tuesday, that was not the case with Dhurandhar as standard weekday prices were applicable. Still, the footfalls and collections were higher.

Ranveer Singh plays an undercover spy in Dhurandhar | Image: X

On its first Tuesday, Dhurandhar did better business than Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. The latter is the highest grossing Bollywood movie of all time and for Dhurandhar to be doing equal or better business is an indication that its collections can also touch the numbers Chhaava did earlier this year.

Dhurandhar is inspired by true events of espionage

Released in theatres on December 5, the movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. The digital release rights have been bought by Netflix and as per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Netflix has paid ₹130 crore for the streaming rights of Dhurandhar. This includes both parts of the movie.