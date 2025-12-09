Ram Charan Meets Japanese Fan Who Has Watched RRR '100 Times In Theatres', Wholesome Video Goes Viral

Ram Charan's biggest hit to date remains SS Rajamouli's RRR (2022). Apart from making big bucks at the domestic box office and overseas, it also won an Oscar for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The Tollywood star witnessed a rise in his global fandom after RRR and got to experience it first hand as he met a Japanese fan who has watched the movie over 100 times in cinema halls.

A group of fans from Japan flew way down to Hyderabad to meet Ram Charan. The actor met them at his residence in Jubilee Hills and spoke to them about his films. One video of their interaction shows a fan looking overwhelmed as she shakes his hand.

RRR won an Oscar the 95th Academy Awards | Image: X

A translator tells Ram Charan, “She saw it (RRR) more than 100 times, also there are girls who saw it every day.” When Ram Charan asks her if she watched the film on OTT, she replied, “No, in cinemas.” He looked shocked before he shook her hand and thanked her. The female fan blushed and went on to show him some artwork she has made in his admiration.

The group Japanese fans also visited the locations in Hyderabad where Ram Charan's film Magadheera has been shot, including Golkonda Fort. They took pictures and videos on the spot. Calling it the Kanmani Tour, the Japanese fans shared their wish for the actor's movies - Game Changer and the upcoming Peddi - to release in Japan's cinema halls with subtitles.

