Dhurandhar: Full Cast, Plot, Budget, Release Date, And All You Need To Know About Ranveer Singh's Espionage Drama

Dhurandhar is all set to release in theatres this week. Featuring a heavily bearded Arjun Rampal and Ranveer Singh in several bloodied looks, along with intense violence involving Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt, the film already feels like a groundbreaking pun. But there is more that you need to know before the film hits the screens.

Full cast of Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar’s film introduces Ranveer Singh as the lead, portraying The Wrath of God. Akshaye Khanna appears as The Apex Predator, Sanjay Dutt as The Jinn, R. Madhavan as The Charioteer of Karma, and Arjun Rampal as The Angel of Death.

Twenty-year-old Sara Arjun plays the romantic interest of Singh’s character. This project also marks her first major role in a Bollywood film.

Dhurandhar based on a real story?

Long before the trailer launched in Mumbai, the makers of the highly anticipated espionage drama confirmed that they had based the story on real events. Earlier reports suggested that Singh’s character drew inspiration from India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, specifically from his younger years. However, R Madhavan’s appearance in the trailer has partly weakened that theory. The 55-year-old actor, introduced as “Ajay Sanyal – Indian Intelligence” and also called “Charioteer of Karma”, strongly resembles Doval in both look and manner of speaking.

Another theory spreading across social media claims that Singh’s role is inspired by Major Mohit Sharma, one of India’s most decorated Para Special Forces officers. He famously went undercover as Iftikhar and infiltrated the Hizbul Mujahideen in the early 2000s. The government honoured him posthumously with the Ashoka Chakra in 2009 for his exceptional bravery in Kupwara, and he had previously been awarded the Sena Medal for gallantry. But makers cleared the air by denying the claims.

What is the release date for Dhurandhar?

Dhurandhar will arrive in Indian cinemas on December 5, 2025.

Dhurandhar runtime

3h 32m

