Jaya Bachchan Doesn’t Want Granddaughter Navya To Marry, Calls Marriage An ‘Outdated Institution’

Jaya Bachchan rarely gives interviews, but whenever she does, she speaks openly and shares her thoughts bluntly. In her recent conversation at the We the Women event, she talked about her marriage with Amitabh Bachchan, explained why she considers the idea of marriage outdated, and offered advice to her granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan’s daughter.

Jaya Bachchan doesn’t want granddaughter Navya to marry

During the We the Women event, Jaya was asked about marriage as an institution and whether she considers it outdated. She replied, “I don't want Navya to get married. (When the host asked if she feels marriage is an outdated tradition, she agreed.) Yes, absolutely. I am a grandmother now, Navya turns 28 in a few days. I am too old to advise young girls today on how to bring up children. Things have changed so much. Today, these little children are so smart and they will smart you.”

Jaya also agreed that a legal marriage does not need to define a relationship. She further said, “Delhi ka ladoo hai khao toh mushkil na khao toh mushkil. Just enjoy life. You don’t have to make it… we didn’t even sign the register in old times, later on, we got to know that we had to sign the register, and we signed the register after I don’t know how many years of our marriage. That means we were living illegally.”

Jaya Bachchan on Amitabh Bachchan’s view on marriage

When asked whether Amitabh Bachchan shares her views on marriage, Jaya said, “I have not asked him. He might say that ‘biggest mistake of my life’, but I don’t want to hear that.”

Jaya admitted that although her thoughts on marriage have changed over the years, she fell in love with Big B the moment she saw him. When asked if she remembers the moment she fell in love with Mr Bachchan, she joked, “Do you have to dig into old wounds? I have been married for the last 52 years to the same man. Isse jada pyaar main nahin kar sakti hoon (I can’t love more than this).” She added, “It will sound outdated after me saying that don’t get married… It was love at first sight.”

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have now been married for 52 years.