'Dhurandhar Is Peak Detailing' Memes Go Viral After Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's Film Tops Streaming Charts On Netflix

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar has begun its streaming journey after conquering the box office. On Netflix, the movie is trending on number 1 spot in various countries, including Pakistan and the Gulf region where it didn't find a theatrical release due to its alleged "anti-Pakistan" narrative. On streaming, Dhurandhar is being widely decoded by fans, to the extent that even small details are being turned into memes to celebrate the success it has enjoyed among movie watchers.

When the movie hit the theatres in December last year, it sparked "day 1 as a spy in Pakistan" meme trend. After Dhurandhar debuted on OTT, "Dhurandhar Is Peak Detailing" memes are viral. What began with watchers looking closely into subtle, hidden clues and detailing in the movie has now been turned into full blown satire.

On OTT, what was once being praised as "attention to detail", has been turned into exaggeration and even mockery. Many are noticing minor plot holes, exaggerated realism and awkward moments and crediting Aditya for his "peak filmmaking", albeit with overtly satirical tones.

While mocking in tone, the peak detailing memes are also an ode to moviemaking and watching experience that the spy thriller has turned out to be. Nevertheless, Dhurandhar continues to dominate discussions on social media ahead of its much-awaited sequel release on March 19.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release on March 19 | Image: X