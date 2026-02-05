Spate Of Controversies Behind Govinda's Ouster From Bhagam Bhag 2?

Director Priyadarshan's comedy entertainer Bhagam Bhag (2006) is getting a sequel, two decades on. While the project was confirmed to be in development only recently, a new cast update will surely disappoint fans of the original movie. As per reports, Govinda, who was part of the original trio alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the first Bhagam Bhag movie, will not return in the sequel.

Variety India stated that since Bhagam Bhag 2 is a new story, Govinda has been replaced by Manoj Bajpayee. Shooting for the sequel will begin in Mumbai next month. While Govinda has managed to remain in the news, he has not been able to make an acting comeback. With Bhagam Bhag 2 set to not feature him, it seems like he has lost out on the opportunity to feature in a promising project, which interestingly was headlined by him years ago and became a hit largely because of his inimitable style and comic timing.

The report, however, does not dig deep into the reason behind Govinda's replacement in the upcoming Bhagam Bhag sequel. The Hero No 1 star has been mired in a spate of controversies in the past couple of years. In October 2024, he allegedly "accidently" shot himself in the leg, leading to his emergency hospitalisation. Last year, Govinda's married life with Sunita Ahuja became a source of speculation as news surfaced that the couple was headed for a divorce after nearly four decades of marriage. Reportedly, Sunita had filed for divorce from Govinda on grounds of "cruelty in marriage", "desertion" and "infidelity". Even though the Bollywood actor denied divorce rumours through his manager Shashi Sinha, and on various occasions himself too, Sunita kept hinting that he was having an affair with a much younger, aspiring actress. This negatively impacted his image and many even questioned his credibility.

As per Shashi, Govinda has also been receiving death threats and recently thwarted an attack on him at his home. Moreover, videos of Govinda performing at small scale events are also going viral, putting a question mark over his financial status.

