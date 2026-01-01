Dhurandhar Makers Revise Ranveer Singh's Starrer With 3 Key Changes, Watch New Version In Theatres

Dhurandhar is enjoying the footfall in the theatres despite being three weeks old at the box office in India. Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer is giving tough fight to new releases, including Avatar: Fire And Ash and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. It was the biggest grosser of 2025 and might pose a threat to 2026 movies as well. However, a report suggests that people will get to witness a new version of Dhurandhar in the New Year.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, an exhibition source told the portal that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India has asked the makers for the changes.

What are the changes in Dhurandhar?

A source told Bollywood Hungama, theatres across the nation received an email from the distributors on December 31, informing them to replace the DCP of the film. The makers have muted two words and changed a dialogue. “The cinemas were requested to download the new content and play the revised version of the film from January 1, 2026," the source added.

An industry insider told the portal that one of the words removed from the new version of Dhurandhar is "Baloch". The reason behind the change is better known to the makers.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 27

The film is unstoppable at the box office in India. On the third Wednesday, the movie earned ₹11 crore, taking the total to ₹723.25 crore. The film witnessed only a 2.22 per cent decline from Tuesday. Dhurandhar's overseas collection stands at ₹250 crore. Adding the domestic and overseas collection, the worldwide earning stands at ₹1117.90 crore.

Now, movie buffs are eagerly awaiting the release of Dhurandhar 2, which will hit the theatres on March 19. It will clash with Yash's highly-anticipated film Toxic, co-starring Kiara Advani and Nayanthara.