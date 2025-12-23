Dhurandhar's Naveen Kaushik Spills The Beans About Part 2, Says 'I Know What Happens'

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has become Hindi cinema's pride after giving a blockbuster performance at the box office. Not just this, it left the audience in awe of all the actors in the movie owing to their performance. As the movie is busy raking in money, the audience is eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar 2, and to keep them on their toes, Naveen Kaushik, who played the role of Donga, has spill the beans. In an interview with Just Too Filmy, the actor revealed what the audience can expect from the second installment of Dhurandhar.

Naveen Kaushik Opens Up About Dhurandhar 2

Without revealing the plot, Naveen revealed that the second installment will have 50 times more action, mystery and manipulation. He dies in the first installment, owing to which he will not be part of Dhurandhar 2, but he has seen the shooting, and that's why he knows what will happen in the next release. "Aapne Part 1 mein jo dekha hain na… the action, the mystery, the manipulation is going to be ramped up by 50! Because I have seen it being done! It is 50 times what is in this one. Shoot sab ho chuka hain. I am not in part 2, but I know what happens," he said.

Naveen Kaushik on the success of Dhurandhar

In the same conversation, he reacted to the success of the movie and said that the fans have owned the film. Earlier, he saw only songs, and a few moments were going viral on the internet. However, Dhurandhar's every scene has made it to the internet more than the song. "Bohot time se sirf moments, gaane viral ho rahe the, but ye film viral ho rahi he. Every moment from this film is being analysed, is being loved. There are so many videos that people have made of underrated actors who were rediscovered in this film… everyone is being talked about,” he added.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 18

Despite being 18 days old, the movie has maintained its hold in the market. On the 3rd Monday, the movie earned ₹16 crore at the box office in India. The total stands at ₹571.75 crore. Seeing the pace of collection, the movie might cross the ₹600 crore mark this week.

Dhurandhar 2 will release on March 19, 2026.