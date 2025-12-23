Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Kick Start Christmas Week With Tree Decoration, Santa Claus And Family Time | Photos

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have kick-started the Christmas festivities for the year. The actor's sister Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the celebration at both their residence. Kareena, Saif, and Soha were joined by veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and children, Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya in the celebration.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Soha with their children | Image: Instagram

Soha Ali Khan shares glimpses of the Pataudi Christmas celebration

Christmas is celebrated with fervour and joy in the Pataudi family each year. This time too, the families ushered in the Christmas festivities with a warm and intimate celebration. Soha shared pictures from the Christmas week in which the family could be seen enjoying some candid time, away from the limelight.



In her carousel post, Soha Ali Khan shared photos of the decorated Christmas trees from both her and Saif's residences. Customised decoration items, such as baubles with Jeh and Taimur's names and Santa's cap with Soha's name, could be seen in the photos. Saif Ali Khan's mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore also joined the Christmas cheer in an elegant green saree. Soha essentially captured the festive fervour, with bright lights, decorated Christmas trees, gifts, and of course, a Santa Claus taking centre stage. In several pictures, Soha was also seen decorating the Christmas tree along with her daughter, reflecting the family-oriented nature of the celebrations. Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote in the caption, "And Christmas week has officially begun! #christmas #decor #christmasdecoration #christmastree."



Kareena Kapoor's Christmas celebration

Christmas is also a special time for the Kapoors. The entire clan comes together annually for the Christmas brunch hosted by Kunal Kapoor. Kareena, along with her husband Saif and sons Taimur and Jeh, makes an appearance at the bash every year. Along with the couple, actress Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and other family members also join the annual family brunch.



