Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait Role Was First Offered To Nagarjuna? Here's The Truth

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has become a record-breaking blockbuster. It's been 2 months since the Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna starrer released, and audiences are still more smitten. A large part of Dhurandhar's success was credited to Akshaye Khanna. His menacing performance as Rehman Dakait, coupled with the viral dance on FA9LA, got the internet talking about the movie for much longer than it was intended. However, from the past few days, rumours have been swirling on the internet that Nagarjuna was considered for the role of Rehman Dakait that Akshaye Khanna played. The Telugu superstar now reacted to these claims.

Nagarjuna reacts to the rumours of him being the first choice for the role of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar

According to Bollywood Hungama, Nagarjuna has denied the rumours. As mentioned by the publication, Kuberaa actor reportedly said, “Absolutely not. I was not offered the role, though I wish I was… Dhurandhar is a superb film… Really incredible direction by Aditya Dhar. I loved his earlier film Uri also! Superb acting by everybody in the film, and Akshaye Khanna was terrific… Looking forward to the sequel! Wishing them another blockbuster.”

This discussion gained pace on January 21, when a report alleged that Tollywood star Nagarjuna was first approached for the role of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. The report went viral on X (formerly Twitter) as well as Reddit. It also added that the Telugu star liked the role but turned down the offer as his dates were already occupied by Coolie (starring Rajinikanth) and Kuberaa (featuring Dhanush).

Now the actor has reportedly cleared the air and also shared details about his upcoming project. Nagarjuna is now filming his 100th movie and is very excited about it. He reportedly said to the publication, “We are not rushing anything. There is no hurry to complete the film.” He wants his 100th movie to be very special. He then said, “After Dhurandhar, it is clear that the audiences demand international standards of storytelling.”

Meanwhile, fans are excited for the release of part 2 of Dhurandhar, The Revenge. The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 19.