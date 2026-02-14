Nice Idea, But Not True: Ghaati Director Krish Jagarlamudi On Rumours Of Casting 7 Heroines In Next Movie

After an underwhelming response to his recent film Ghaati, Telugu director Krish Jagarlamudi has moved quickly to clear up rumours about his next project. Over the past few days, reports suggest that the filmmaker is preparing an ambitious new venture, expected to be an adventure thriller set against a distinctive backdrop.

Those chatters also suggested that the Vedam director was reportedly working on a multi-starrer with a unique spin. Adding to that, these rumours also claimed this untitled project would feature seven well-known actresses in lead roles. The report quickly sparked discussion, but Krish now dismissed it as false.

Addressing that, Krish Jagarlamudi took to X(formerly Twitter handle) and stated, “Seven heroines trekking adventure…Nice idea, but 'NOT TRUE'. It's just one more script written by rumours and social media.. 😅Will share the REAL announcement soon 😊” He also admitted that the concept sounded interesting. Now that Krish has cleared the rumours, audiences are waiting to see what kind of film he announces next.

Moreover, Ghaati is a Telugu action drama featuring Anushka Shetty in the lead role. The film centres on a woman from the Ghaati tribe, a community known for growing and smuggling cannabis. Her life takes a dramatic turn when her business partner betrays her. Playing Sheelavathi, Anushka faces every challenge head-on and rises to become a legend within her tribe. Viewers praised the performances of Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu, although some felt let down by the storyline. The film also failed to do well at the box office.

Vikram Prabhu appears as the co-lead, alongside Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Rudra Mulpuru, Jisshu Sengupta, John Vijay, Ravindra Vijay, and others in supporting roles. Krish Jagarlamudi directed the action crime drama, which was originally set for release on July 11, 2025, before the makers delayed it to September 5, 2025.