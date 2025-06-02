Dhurandhar Scene Leaks Online: Ranveer Singh And Sanjay Dutt's Rugged Looks Leave Fans In Awe

Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt have been busy shooting for their next film, Dhurandhar, an action-packed espionage thriller, helmed by Aditya Dhar. A clip from the set has gone viral, showing them in their rugged look. In the video, he is walking by in an all-black ensemble, sporting long hair and a heavy beard. Whereas, Sanjay can be seen in a white traditional ensemble paired with a shawl over his shoulder. He is looking fierce while shooting for a scene.

Soon after the video went viral, fans took the internet by storm praising their look. A user wrote, "BABA re BABA! Yeh crazy hoga can’t wait Ranveer’s look is making me skip a beat already." Another wrote, "Powerhouse Ranveer baba & The Sanju Baba #Dhurandar Killer scene." A third user wrote, "Aag lagne wali hai! #Dhurandan is 2X Fire with babas Ranveer and Sanju."

All about Dhurandhar

The makers have kept the major details about the film, such as characters and plot. However, the visuals of the film hint that it's going to be an intense drama set against the backdrop of the golden era of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). Apart from Ranveer and Sanjay, the film also stars Yami Gautam, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. According to IMDb, the synopsis of the movie reads, "Ajit Doval, India's top spy, goes undercover in enemy territory, risking everything to gather intelligence and prevent a major crisis, cementing his legacy as the James Bond of India."

We will have to wait for the official announcement by the makers.

