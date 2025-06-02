Housefull 5 OTT Release: Akshay Kumar And Abhishek Bachchan's Comedy Thriller To Stream On This Digital Platform After Its Theatrical Run

Housefull 5 OTT Release: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan's comedy thriller is just four days away from hitting the theatres. Ahead of the release, the makers have opened the advance window and are earning well. Now, we have learned on which streaming giant the movie will release after the theatrical run. According to a media report, Prime Video has earned the digital rights to the movie. It will stream after 8 weeks of theatrical release, which is around late July or early August. However, if the movie performs well at the box office, then the OTT time period might be extended.

Housefull 5 advance booking report

According to Sacnilk, the movie sold around 29,747 tickets across 7767 shows. It has earned ₹1.01 crore at the box office, whereas ₹4.08 crore (including blocked seats). Interestingly, the film will release in two versions - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B - and both have received a green flag with a U/A 16+ certificate from CBFC after several modifications. The length of both films is 2 hours 45 minutes and 48 seconds. However, the tracking website has not revealed which version is earning more in the pre-sales.

CBFC cuts a total of 11 seconds from Housefull 5

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, CBFC asked the makers to delete a dialogue at 1 hour and 53 minutes and to tweak a dialogue starting with "apne". The board also suggested modifying words like "nikal dungi", "item" and "haram". Apart from these, visual cuts like a scene of ‘champagne coming’ were reduced. Two scenes of hand gestures were modified, and a sensual visual scene was reduced by 2 seconds. So, all around 11 seconds of the clip were censored by the board.