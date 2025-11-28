Dhurandhar Team Vs Major Mohit Sharma's Family: Court Battle Ensues Over Conflicting Claims About Movie Being Inspired By Kupwara Martyr

A week ahead of the release of Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film Dhurandhar, is being dragged to the Delhi High Court. The family of Late Major Mohit Sharma, Ashoka Chakra and Sena Medal awardee, is seeking an immediate stay on the release and screening of the Aditya Dhar directorial.

They have filed a petition stating that the film "appears to be directly inspired" by their son’s life, personality, undercover missions and martyrdom, all without their permission.

As per Live Law, the petition states that the trailer, character design, military setting, and storyline of the film "unmistakably mirrors" the real-life operations and sacrifice of Major Mohit Sharma.

Sharma died in a counter-terrorism operation in Kupwara in 2009. His family argues that this portrayal, made without their consent, violates their right to privacy, dignity, reputation, and the martyr’s posthumous personality rights under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The parents also say that the filmmakers did not seek permission or submit the script for vetting to the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), Indian Army. The Respondents named in the petition include the Union of India through the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the Central Board of Film Certification, ADGPI, the Indian Army, Aditya Dhar (Director & Co-Producer), Jio Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande (Producer).

Apart from requesting a stay on the film, the plea also asks for a private screening for the family before its public release.

Surprisingly, this comes after Aditya’s official clarification that Ranveer’s character is not based on Major Mohit. "Our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honours his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us. Jai Hind (sic)."