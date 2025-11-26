Is Dhurandhar Inspired By Super Spy Major Mohit Sharma? Director Aditya Dhar Issues Clarification On Ranveer Singh's Character

The much-awaited spy action thriller Dhurandhar is all set for its theatrical premiere on December 5. The trailer has raised expectation from the Aditya Dhar directorial and all eyes are on how the team is planning the promotions. There have been talks around the movie being inspired by the heroics of Major Mohit Sharma. Some reports have claimed that Ranveer's character is inspired by the life and times of Major Mohit.

However, Aditya has now clarified that the character played by Ranveer is not inspired by Major Mohit. "Our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honors his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us. Jai Hind (sic)."

Not just rumours of Ranveer playing Major Mohit in Dhurandhar have gone viral, it is also being said that R Madhavan essays the role of National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval. Whether or not that's true awaits confirmation. Moreover, the Pakistani characters played by Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal respectively are also reportedly based on real-life Pakistani military men and people in power in ISI.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy | Image: X

Meanwhile, as per latest updates, Dhurandhar will be getting a two-part release. According to the buzz, the first part, set for theatrical debut on December 5, is over 3 hours and 32 minutes long. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release part 2 of Dhurandhar in May 2026. If the box office response to the film is not good, part 2 may land on OTT directly.