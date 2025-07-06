Dhurandhar Teaser Is More Of An Animal X Marco Crossover With Ranveer Singh Reprising His Alauddin Khilji Look

Ranveer Singh has unveiled the first look of Dhurandhar which is inspired by 'incredible true events'. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. The over two-minute video shows Ranveer, Akshaye and Arjun engaging in violent activity and killing people mercilessly, while Sanjay and Madhavan, playing officers, show off their intense looks. The teaser is packed with hard-hitting dialogues and gory scenes with a pinch of romance, but it still feels similar in many ways.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar look reminds us of his character Alauddin Khilji from Padmavat

The long hair, heavy beard and menacing look are screaming that the actor has reprised his Padmavat look. The only difference is his eye makeup, and he is shown smoking in several instances. Otherwise, his gory nature stays as it is in the upcoming movie.

(Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar (L), Padmavar (R))



Dhurandhar appears to be a combination of Animal and Marco

The theme and nature of the movie look as if it is a combination of Ranbir Kapoor and Unni Mukundan's starrer Animal and Marco, respectively. In both movies, the lead actors were seen killing people mercilessly and supported the bloodshed in the movie. Either Ranveer was inspired by both, or the makers thought such a theme would bring them record-breaking box office numbers.

Animal's lifetime business was ₹917.82 crore worldwide, while Marco grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide. Both movies were criticised for their gory nature, but still topped the box office chart, paving the way for gory-themed movies.

Surprising elements of the movie

Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal have played antagonist roles, but this time they have unleashed their inner beast and gone on a killing spree. In this movie, they both have outdone themselves to give justice to their characters.

(Arjun Rampal (L), Akshaye Khanna (R))

Do our thoughts resonate with the audience?

It seems we are not the only ones who find Ranveer's look like Khilji. A user wrote, "Khilji and Aurangzeb ek hi frame mai." Another shared a cigarette clip from Animal. A third user wrote, "Remembering the look of Khilji from Padmaavat!" A user thought it was a commercial of cigarettes "I thought it’s commercial of some cigarette brand." A user wrote, "Ever since the success of Animal & KGF, now every industry is trying to make gory, violent movies."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

A section of the internet is going gaga over Akshaye and Arjun. A user wrote, "Akshay Khanna and Arjun Rampal NGL What A look Mannn." Another wrote, "I think Akshay Khanna and Arjun Rampal are going to be real Menace." A third user wrote, "Akshya Khanna sir and Arjun Rampal, good to see both ..The transformation made by him is both outstanding and really appreciable."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

When is Dhurandhar releasing in theatres?