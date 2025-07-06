Dhurandhar First Look: Ranveer Singh Looks Menacing As He Makes A 'Ghatak' Appearance; Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna Add Goriness

Updated 6 July 2025 at 13:08 IST
Dhurandhar Teaser Out: Ranveer Singh's upcoming highly anticipated action drama has finally been unveiled. On Sunday, the makers shared the first look of the movie which is high on violence and gore. Each character from Ranveer to Arjun Rampal portrays a never-seen-before look, adding their own flavour to the movie.
The over 2-minute teaser opened with Ranveer's dialogue "Bahut saal Pehle kisi ne mujhse kaha tha... pados mein rehte hain. Godde-bhar ka zorr laga lo... bigaar lo jo bigaad sakte ho... Bigaadne ka waqt agya hai". Then enters Ranveer with blood smeared all over his face. The teaser has upbeat music in the backdrop with all the characters engaging in gory violence. The actor's long hair and heavy beard look are giving Alauddin Khilji vibes from Padmavat. In the teaser, he is shown beating and killing what seems to be his opponents.
In the film, Sanjay and Madhavan will play officers, who are on a mission to nab all those hurting their nation. Arjun and Akshaye will be seen in a completely new look, showing off their violent side in the movie.
All in all, the movie is giving more of a Marco and Animal crossover with Ranveer reprising his Khilji look.
Ranveer, who has deleted all his posts from Instagram, shared the teaser with the caption, "An Inferno will rise. Uncover the true story of The Unknown Men."
Helmed and produced by Aditya Dhar, the movie is set to release on December 5. If the makers stay firm on this date, then move buffs are set to witness a mega clash as the film will release alongside Prabhas' highly anticipated movie The Raja Saab.
Published 6 July 2025 at 12:40 IST