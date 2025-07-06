Pari I Will Find You...: Parag Tyagi Shares Unseen Moments With Shefali Jariwala After Her Untimely Death

Parag Tyagi shared unseen moments with his wife, Shefali Jariwala, days after her passing on June 27. The actress, best known for her appearance in the music video Kaanta Laga remix, breathed her last at the age of 42, reportedly after suffering from a heart attack. Shefali is survived by her parents and husband, Parag Tyagi.

Parag Tyagi's emotional note for Shefali Jariwala goes viral

On July 6, Parag Tyagi took to his Instagram account to share a video montage of unseen pictures with his wife. In the candid clicks, the couple could be seen sharing candid moments with each other. He shared the clip with an emotional note for the late actress.



The note read, “Pari. I will find you every time you are born and I will love you in every lifetime. I love you eternally meri gundi meri chokri.” Fans and friends of the couple took to the comment section to give strength to Parag during this difficult time. Netizens also stressed that they would keep Shefali in their prayers.



Uncertainty looms over Shefali Jariwala's death cause