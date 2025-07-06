Pari I Will Find You...: Parag Tyagi Shares Unseen Moments With Shefali Jariwala After Her Untimely Death

Updated 6 July 2025 at 09:57 IST
Parag Tyagi shared unseen moments with his wife, Shefali Jariwala, days after her passing on June 27. The actress, best known for her appearance in the music video Kaanta Laga remix, breathed her last at the age of 42, reportedly after suffering from a heart attack. Shefali is survived by her parents and husband, Parag Tyagi.
On July 6, Parag Tyagi took to his Instagram account to share a video montage of unseen pictures with his wife. In the candid clicks, the couple could be seen sharing candid moments with each other. He shared the clip with an emotional note for the late actress.
Also Read: Saif Ali Khan To Lose ₹15,000 Crore Pataudi Property To Relatives, GoI?
The note read, “Pari. I will find you every time you are born and I will love you in every lifetime. I love you eternally meri gundi meri chokri.” Fans and friends of the couple took to the comment section to give strength to Parag during this difficult time. Netizens also stressed that they would keep Shefali in their prayers.
Also Read: Shraddha's Beau Filming Her Reel Is Bare Minimum Or Princess Treatment?
Shefali Jariwala was pronounced dead on arrival when Parag Tyagi rushed her to the hospital on the night of June 27. Her mortal remains were sent to the Cooper Hospital for postmortem, where foul play was ruled out as death cause and heart attack was identified as a potential cause. Reports suggest that Shefali Jariwala has been taking anti-ageing medications and injections for the last 6-7 years. On the day of her death, she was fasting for a Satya Narayan Katha puja at her residence. It is alleged that, per routine, she took her meds, but on an empty stomach, which might have triggered her heart attack. Shefali's last rites were held on June 29 when her family, along with her husband, immersed her ashes.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 6 July 2025 at 09:57 IST