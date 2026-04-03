Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh Starrer Witnesses Uptick In Biz As 3nd Weekend Begins, Festive Boost On The Cards

Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar sequel has become the fastest Indian film to mint ₹1500 crore gross worldwide. It hit this box office milestone in just 15 days. Globally, only Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 and Dangal are ahead of Dhurandhar 2 in terms of overall biz. The Bollywood movie started off strong, posting very strong numbers during its initial run. However, it slowed down in its second week. On Friday, as the third weekend began, the biz witnessed an uptick, indicating that the rest of the third weekend will witness boost in box office figures again.

Dhurandhar 2 closes in on ₹1000 crore mark in India

At the domestic box office, Dhurandhar 2 is closing in on the ₹1000 crore mark. On its 16th day (April 3), the spy thriller added ₹21.55 crore to its collection. There was a slight increase from the numbers (₹18.30 crore) it posted on Thursday. Saturday is expected to give another boost to the movie's theatrical turnover. On Sunday, which is Easter, the numbers could go higher.

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Dhurandhar 2 has grossed over ₹1500 crore worldwide | Image: X

In 16 days, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected ₹959.37 crore in India in all languages. Apart from Hindi, the Telugu dubbed version is performing well too. In Telugu speaking states and some other territories in South India, the Hindi version is attracting footfalls. The screen count of the movie has also reduced but audience turnout remains terrific.

Featuring Ranveer in the lead role, the film is a follow-up to Aditya's 2025 release Dhurandhar, which went on to earn over ₹1300 crore at the box office worldwide. The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative for the Indian intelligence service.