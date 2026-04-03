How The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Was 'Forced' Into Doing The Follow-Up Movie

The popular young adult (YA) web series The Summer I Turned Pretty concluded with its third and final season last year. However, TSITP storyline is expected to end with a follow up movie, which goes on the floors in April end. Adapted from Jenny Han's novel of the same name, the show made stars out of its leading cast members -- Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad), Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah), Rain Spencer (Taylor) and Sean Kaufman (Steven) -- and all of them are going to return in the movie.

With regards to the show and the forthcoming film, a report in Deadline states that the leading cast members were allegedly arm-twisted into reprising their roles in the follow up movie. It is claimed that the cast wanted their salary bumped for the third season. This demand came after the show's popularity doubled in season 2, and later, went through the roof with the concluding third season. Viewers became obsessed with Belly’s romantic journey and her complicated love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah and the show profited tremendously.

The lead cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty will return in the follow-up movie | Image: X

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According to sources, heading into the third and final season, Tung, Briney and Casalegno, Kaufman and Spencer negotiated salary bumps. The process of hike was initiated, but not without a caveat. The actors were asked to commit to a movie. This request was met with resistance from some of the cast members, with them expressing their will to not do it. But they were told that they would only get salary bumps if they sign up for the movie.

Belly and Conrad ended up together in TSITP season 3 finale | Image: X

The actors ultimately agreed to the movie, which was made part of the renegotiated contracts that gave them raises for season 3. According to talent sources, at least some of the leads felt “forced” to accept the modified terms with their raises in jeopardy, signing the deals “under duress”.

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