Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees Sharp Decline On 4th Monday

Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's actioner has slowed down in India and overseas, affecting the business of the film. On the fourth Monday, the film witnessed a 64.1 per cent drop from Sunday, despite the long weekend perk. This collection will decide the fate of the rest of the week. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film has been on a spree to create new records, busy shattering the previous record holders at the box office in India. However, seeing the Monday collection, it seems the film might decline further.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 26

According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹5.20 crore across 10,286 shows on the fourth Monday. Adding the 26th-day collection, the net total stands at ₹1,088.62 crore, and the gross collections at ₹1303.27 crore. Overseas, the film earned only ₹75 lakh, taking the gross total to ₹415.25 crore.

Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide gross collections stand at ₹1718.62 crore.

Dhurandhar The Revenge registered an overall 14.13 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday, with maximum reported in Chennai (44.3 per cent).

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Dhurandhar The Revenge is in legal trouble over the songs

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge have some amazing remixes of iconic songs that have left the people hooked. Among all is Rang De Lal (Oye Oye), which revived the memory of the people and took them back to the time when Tridev was released in 1989. It was a big hit then and now. However, the remake version didn't go down well with the Tridev director Rajiv Rai, and he filed a lawsuit against filmmaker Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios for using this song without seeking permission.

Speaking to Mid-day, Rajiv Rai expressed his disappointment on hearing the Oye Oye version in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. "After I saw the movie and my song in it, I was in shock." Addressing why he sent a lawsuit after nearly a month of the release, he said, "Because it takes time to move the court".

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