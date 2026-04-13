More Layoffs In Thalaivar 173 Than Corporate: Netizens Joke As Fresh Reports Claim Another Director Change For Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Movie

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's collaboration, currently referred to as Thalaivar173, is off to a bad start. At the time of its announcement, the project was being helmed by Sundar C. However, the filmmaker announced a sudden and controversial exit from the movie soon after. Months later, the team announced Cibi Chakaravarthi as the director of the film.

However, it is now being reported that Cibi, too, has left the project. The reason behind his exit and the official notification of the development are awaited. However, even the reports have sparked various fan reactions on social media.

Several regional media publications have reported that following Cibi's exit, Ashwath Marimuthu might come on board the movie as the director. The filmmaker is best known for helming Dragon and Lucky Man. Fans of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have expressed disappointment over serious changes in the movie's team. Some have taken to their social media to make a mockery of the constant crew changes.



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The untitled movie is currently in the pre-production stage. It was scheduled to go on floors later in April. Thalaivar 173 is slated for a grand theatrical release through Red Giant Movies during Pongal 2027, the team has announced earlier. However, with the constant delays and other projects of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in the pipeline, the release date seems unachievable. This landmark collaboration between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan not only unites two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan