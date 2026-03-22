Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Band Melam, Happy Raj, Prathichaya, Kirata, And More

Sunday is here, so is our list of movies releasing in theatres this week. While fans are enjoying Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, launched worldwide in cinema halls on March 19, there are no new Bollywood releases happening this Friday. However, there are plenty of regional films still to look forward to on the big screens in India. Here's a list of new releases in the coming week.

Movies releasing in the theatre this week

Band Melam

Kona Venkat presents Band Melam, which will release in cinemas on March 26. Harsh Roshan and Sridevi Appala reunite as the lead pair after their success in Court. Kavya and Shravya produced this Telugu film. As part of the promotions, the makers unveiled the trailer on Saturday.

Release Date: March 26

Happy Raj

Happy Raj is a Tamil film starring G.V. Prakash Kumar, Abbas, Sri Gouri Priya, and George Maryan in key roles. Maria Raja Elanchezian has written and directed the film.

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Release Date: March 27

Youth (Telugu)

Youth follows 15-year-old Praveen as he steps into adolescence, determined to find true love before finishing school. Through several relationships and heartbreaks, he slowly understands the real meaning of love, which shapes his maturity and perspective on life.

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Release Date: March 26

G.O.A.T

G.O.A.T (2026) is an upcoming Telugu romantic action entertainer starring Sudigali Sudheer Anand and Divya Bharathi in the lead roles. Veda Vyas Akula directs the film, while Mogulla Chandrasekhar produces it under Naatu Cinema/Mahateja Creations. Leon James has composed the music, and Rasool Ellore has handled the cinematography.

Release Date: March 26

Prathichaya

Prathichaya is an upcoming Malayalam political thriller starring Nivin Pauly and Sharaf U Dheen, directed by B. Unnikrishnan, and scheduled for worldwide release on March 26, 2026. The film revolves around a high-stakes conspiracy involving a corporate syndicate and a political family. It is produced by Sree Gokulam Movies and RD Illuminations.

Release Date: March 26

Kirata

Kirata is a Malayalam mystery thriller starring Chembil Ashokan and Dinesh Panicker. Roshan Konni directs the film, which explores the cruelty caused by superstition. The film will also be released in Telugu-speaking regions such as Hyderabad.

Release Date: March 27

Kaalam Paranja Kadha

Release Date: March 27

Derby

Derby (2026) is an upcoming Malayalam-language campus action entertainer directed by Sajil Mampad. The film is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026.