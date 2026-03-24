Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh Starrer Enters ₹500 Crore Club; Eyes To Beat Gadar 2, Pathaan, Animal's Records

Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller is roaring at the box office in India and overseas. The film is breaking records and setting new benchmarks. The film has already become the fastest Indian film to cross the ₹500 crore mark. It has beaten Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, the previous record holders. However, the film failed the Monday test as the collections declined by around 43 per cent from Sunday.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 5

According to Sacnilk, Aditya Dhar's directorial earned ₹65 crore on Monday across 20,382 shows. Adding the fifth-day collection, the net total stands at ₹519.12 crore and gross total at ₹619.76 crore at the box office in India. The Hindi version is leading the chart as it earned ₹60 crore, followed by the Telugu version, ₹3.50 crore and Tamil ₹1.20 crore. Dhurandhar 2 witnessed 48.44 per cent overall Hindi occupancy on Monday.

Overseas, the film has collected ₹210 crore, taking the worldwide total to a whopping ₹829.76 crore. Seeing the pace of the collection, it is likely that by the conclusion of opening week, the film will enter the ₹1000 crore club at the box office worldwide.

Records broken by Dhurandhar 2

The film has surpassed Yash's KGF Chapter 2's Hindi version (₹434 crore), Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2's Hindi version (₹425.10 crore) and also the lifetime haul of Rajinikanth's 2.0, which earned ₹404 crore in India. Now, the film is looking to surpass Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 (which holds the ₹525 crore record), Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (₹543 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (₹556 crore).

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On Monday, the film earned praise from megastar Rajinikanth, who called Dhurandhar 2 "A must-watch film for every Indian". Taking to social media handle, the veteran actor congratulated the team, including actors, director and the crew, while praising its impact at the box office. He wrote, "What a film ... #Dhurandhar2 !!! Aditya Dhar box office -ka baap !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every indian. Jai hind @AdityaDharFilms @RanveerOfficial."

All about Dhurandhar 2

Backed by Jio Studios, the film has achieved multiple all-time records, including the highest advance sales, highest paid previews, and the fastest film to cross ₹500 crore domestically. It also recorded the most tickets sold on its first Saturday and the highest tickets sold per hour on BookMyShow, reflecting unparalleled audience engagement. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.