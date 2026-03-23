Ram Charan's Peddi Might Delay The Release Of Gayapadda Simham, Confirms Producer Dil Raju

Tharun Bhascker’s upcoming Telugu film Gaaya Padda Simham is slated to release in theatres on May 1, 2026, just a day after Ram Charan’s Peddi. Dil Raju is distributing Gayappada Simham and clarified that it will release on May 1 only if Peddi does not arrive on its scheduled date. Here’s what happened.

When Gaaya Padda Simham's release date was announced, netizens were surprised that a small-budget film would compete with a big release starring Ram Charan. According to 123telugu, Dil Raju spoke about it at a promotional event and said, “The release date is announced as May 1, but it comes with certain conditions. Peddi is set for a grand release on April 30. In that scenario, I can’t allocate theatres, and I conveyed the same to the Gayapadda Simham team. I told them that they should be fine with pushing back the release.”

He further said, “Lately, everything related to promotions is important, and that’s the reason an event was held today. Gayappada Simha will postpone by a week, if Ram Charan’s film gets released as planned.”

If Peddi is postponed, the film will release as scheduled. If Peddi releases as scheduled, Gaya Paddha Simham can follow a push a week later with greater buzz.

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All about Gaaya Padda Simham

Helmed by Kasyap Sreenivas, Gaaya Padda Simham is a story of a young man who finally fulfills his dream of travelling to the United States. However, his excitement quickly shifts to intense anxiety and confusion when a deportation vessel arrives. Through strong parody and a clear, direct storyline, the film highlights the harsh truth behind the American Dream. Blending entertaining elements with meaningful storytelling, the film is scheduled for release in the summer of 2026 and presents a relevant theme in a fresh and distinctly.