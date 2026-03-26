Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh Starrer Closes In On ₹700 Crore Mark In India

Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is showing no signs of stopping at the box office. In its first week, the spy thriller has hit unimaginably high numbers, barely slipping below the ₹50 crore mark on a single day. On its 8th day (March 26), Dhurandhar 2 crossed the ₹650 crore mark and will now look to capitalise on the second weekend to post high numbers.

Dhurandhar 2 continues its rampage mode

With Dhurandhar 2 running successfully despite high ticket prices, no release is getting screens. Ryan Gosling's space opera Project Hail Mary, which has earned rave reviews and is performing exceptionally well elsewhere, has not managed to secure decent numbers of screens in India. In fact, IMAX shows have all been blocked by Dhurandhar 2. Banking on this, the Ranveer Singh starrer minted ₹49 crore on Thursday, taking its 8-day total in India to ₹674.17 crore. The numbers that this film has hit in under 10 days is more than the lifetime biz of biggest Bollywood hits, including Animal, Stree 2 and more. In the coming days, Dhurandhar 2 will become the highest grossing Bollywood film, beating the franchise's first installment.

Ranveer Singh and Gaurav Gera in a still from Dhurandhar 2 | Image: X

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As per trade talk, ₹1500 crore globally is very much achievable for the sequel of this spy saga.

Featuring Ranveer in the lead role, the film is a follow-up to Aditya's 2025 release Dhurandhar, which went on to earn over ₹1300 crore at the box office worldwide. The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative for the Indian intelligence service.