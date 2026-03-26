Dhurandhar, But In Hollywood: AI Imagines Henry Cavill As Rehman Dakait, Jason Momoa as Hamza, The Rock As Major Iqbal And More | Watch

The Dhurandhar franchise is the biggest talk of the town right now. From fans to film industry stakeholders, everyone seems to be enamoured by Aditya Dhar's "peak detailing" and the cinematic triumph he has achieved with his storytelling. The reception of the movies has been such that from reels to memes, netizens are recreating every single scene in the movie their way as a tribute to the team.

An AI generated video reimagines if Dhurandhar was made in Hollywood, how the cast would look like. In the clip, Henry Cavill of Man Of Steel fame is seen essaying the role of Rehman Dakait, originally played by Akshaye Khanna. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson essays Major Iqbal, Jason Momoa plays Hamza and South Korean star Ma Dong-seok aka Don Lee steps in as Jameel Jamali. Furthermore, Will Smith plays Uzair Baloch and Chris Hemsworth essays SP Chaudhary Aslam.

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Popular Hollywood faces superimposed on Dhurandhar clips have gone viral on social media. Many even liked the edit and called it "peak casting". Jokingly, several mentioned that Dhurandhar's Hollywood version should be directed by "Christodhar Nolan".

"I just want to be that rich one day to produce this masterpiece (sic)," commented an Instagram user. Another one said, "Hollywood should remake dhurandhar (sic)." Some film enthusiasts suggested that Tom Hardy should play Hamza in Hollywood's version of Dhurandhar. Fans of Rakesh Bedi said that no one could pull of the sly character of Jameel Jamali better than him and called for his casting in Hollywood's Dhurandhar. Several such AI generated clips of Dhurandhar are floating around on social media, adding to the fan frenzy this Ranveer Singh fronted spy saga has already generated in India and overseas.