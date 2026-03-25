Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Day 7: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns ₹623 Crore In 1st Week

Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Day 7: With a solid momentum in its favour, Dhurandhar 2 has wrapped up its first week run in cinema halls with a record-breaking ₹600 crore+ biz in India. Overseas too, the Ranveer Singh starrer is performing well. Despite being banned in the Gulf region, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to collect over ₹200 crore from international territories too.

Dhurandhar wraps up first week at record biz

During the weekdays, Dhurandhar 2 is witnessing good theatre occupancy. This propelled its Wednesday (March 25) biz to ₹47.70 crore on day 7 from over 20,300 shows its playing in, in India. The numbers on day 7 were less than day 6 (₹56.60 crore) and day 5 (₹65 crore). Despite declining biz, Dhurandhar 2 is showing exceptional trending and is likely to pick up pace once again over the weekend. The Aditya Dhar directorial has grossed ₹623 crore nett in India so far.

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Dhurandhar franchise is directed by Aditya Dhar | Image: X

Hollywood movie starring Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary is also arriving on March 26 after delaying its release in India by a week due to Dhurandhar 2 mania. However, Project Hail Mary is still facing release issues as screens allotted to it are very less. Moreover, for the IMAX version, it will share screens with Ranveer's spy thriller.

Featuring Ranveer in the lead role, the film is a follow-up to Aditya's 2025 release Dhurandhar, which went on to earn over ₹1300 crore at the box office worldwide. The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative for the Indian intelligence service.