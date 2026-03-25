Security Guard Is A Dhurandhar! Man Floors Internet With His Jaan Se Guzarte Hain Rendition

There's no stopping Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the box office. The Ranveer Singh starrer released on March 19 and is registering record breaking collections in India and overseas. The craze for the film is such that Dhurandhar series is not just a franchise anymore, but has become a cultural phenomenon. Its music and songs are also viral hits and fans are making trending reels on it.

A video of a security guard singing the movie's trending song Jaan Se Guzarte Hain has also gone viral. He is seen on job breaking into an impromptu rendition of the track. His notes hit perfectly well and netizens can't stop praising this "hidden talent". Social media lavished heavy praise on this artist, even tagging Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar and composer Shashwat Sachdev in the reel so that the OGs notice him. He even gestured like he was playing harmonium for assistance in the right notes.

Popular music streaming service Gaana also commented on the viral reel of the security guard singing Dhurandhar 2 song. "Talent hidden in plain sight! Keep it up (sic)," it read. A netizen shared, "Trained hai bhai.... harmonium play kar rahe hai while singing. Kudos to him (sic)."

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At the box office, Dhurandhar has already become the third highest grossing Indian franchise, beating Allu Arjun's Pushpa movies. Only YRF's Spyverse and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali are ahead of Aditya Dhar's spy series. Despite ban in the Gulf region, Dhurandhar is doing spectacular biz in the overseas territories. The two movies combined have grossed nearly ₹2200 crore globally so far.