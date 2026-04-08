Dhurandhar The Revenge Hits Its Lowest Single Day Collection Since Release As 3rd Week Winds Up

Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 has completed its blockbuster three-week run on Wednesday (April 8). It has already become the first Hindi film to mint ₹1000 crore+ in India and has grossed over ₹1600 crore worldwide. While netizens question Bollywood's silence on the film franchise's mega success, it continues its dream run in cinema halls in India and overseas.

Dhurandhar 2 continues to slip at the box office

In its third week at the box office, the screen count of the film has been reduced from 20,000+ to 13,000. The collection has also declined, and on day 21, the movie registered its lowest single day biz. Dhurandhar 2 minted nearly ₹8 crore on April 8, taking its India collection to ₹1041.27 crore.

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Dhurandhar franchise is directed by Aditya Dhar | Image: X

The Bollywood release has already surpassed Baahubali 2's ₹1030.42 crore domestic biz but is quite behind Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2's ₹1,234.10 crore collection. While Dhurandhar is streaming on Netflix, the sequel will premiere digitally on JioHotstar. The team sold the sequel's streaming rights for a higher price to another platform after the big success of the first installment.

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Featuring Ranveer in the lead role, the film is a follow-up to Aditya's 2025 release Dhurandhar, which went on to earn over ₹1300 crore at the box office worldwide. The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative for the Indian intelligence service. After completing its theatrical run, Dhurandhar 2 will stream on JioHotstar.