Internet Is Surprised To Find Out That Vijay Deverakonda Does Not Follow Wife Rashmika Mandanna On Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot earlier this year in a dreamy, intimate ceremony in Udaipur. They have also shared multiple photos and appreciation posts for each other on social media over the past few days.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are the latest ‘It’ couple of Tollywood. The actors tied the knot in an intimate yet dreamy ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. Ever since the wedding, both Rashmika and Vijay have been posting photos and videos from the wedding festivities. However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed one peculiar thing about the Liger actor's Instagram profile.
Vijay Deverakonda does not follow his wife, Rashmika Mandanna, on Instagram
For years before their wedding, Rashmika and Vijay were rumoured to be dating. However, the actors never confirmed the relationship and always maintained that they were just friends. At the time, their social media activity and public appearances were dissected by fans to find clues of their rumoured romance.
Most likely to keep their relationship inconspicuous, Vijay Deverakonda refrained from following Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. In fact, the actor does not follow anyone on the social media platform, indicating that his account is probably handled by his team, and he is personally not as active on it. Rashmika, on the other hand, follows Vijay on the app.
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Despite not following the actress, Vijay Deverakonda does not stop posting Rashmika's photos and love-showered posts for her on the platform. Most recently, he penned a note for her birthday on April 5. He even shared looks of hers from her movies and gave open shout-outs to her previous projects.
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However, Vijay Deverakonda not following his wife even after their marriage has left the internet in splits. Some fans of the actor have even taken to the comment section of the post to remind him to follow her. This comes after Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding photo registered a record for being the most liked photo on Instagram in 24 hours. The record was previously owned by Virat Kohli.
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