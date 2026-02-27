Updated 27 February 2026 at 21:04 IST
Dhurandhar The Revenge Locks A Sweet Runtime As Yash's Toxic Disappoints Fans With Its 'Crisp Length'
Yash's Toxic breaks away from the recent trend of 3-hour movies that are turning out to be hits at the box office.
Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is all set to hit the big screens on March 19. The teaser has received a good response and the team is all set to roll out with full fledged promotions soon. The first song from the film, Tabaahi, will be released on March 2 and a poster has been unveiled, which shows a shirtless Yash carrying an actress on his shoulder in a beachside setting. While Toxic has got fans excited, its reported runtime of 2 hours 20 minutes has left fans disappointed. In fact, it also breaks away from the recent trend of 3-hour movies that are turning out to be hits at the box office.
As the battle at the box office is all set up, Toxic's opponent Dhurandhar: The Revenge's runtime has also been revealed. As per listings in Australian theatres, Dhurandhar 2 has a runtime of 214 minutes or 3 hours and 34 minutes. This is roughly the same runtime that Dhurandhar had when it released last year in December.
Netizens heaped praise on the epic runtime for Dhurandhar 2. This has also promised a satisfying ending to the epic spy thriller saga set in Pakistan's Lyari town.
Yash fans, meanwhile, are unhappy with a crisp runtime for Toxic, commenting that a film of such a big scale "needed to be longer". Toxic is much shorter than the 2 KGF movies Yash was last seen in. Moreover, the comparatively shorter runtime of Toxic has also fueled speculation that it could be a two-part film. However, that seems unlikely as Yash will be busy shooting for Ramayana Part 2 after the release of Toxic and in that case, Toxic will only arrive after 2028 and not before since Ramayana sequel will release on Diwali 2027.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 27 February 2026 at 20:59 IST