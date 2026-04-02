Dhurandhar The Revenge Slows Down At Box Office Before Hitting ₹1000 Crore Mark, Know Its 15-Day Collection

Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar sequel is finally slowing down at the box office after registering a record breaking run over the first two weeks. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on track to earn ₹1000 crore at the domestic box office, looking to become the only Hindi film to hit this milestone. However, the coming days will be crucial in deciding the final fate of the movie, commercially.

Dhurandhar 2 15-day biz

On Thursday, for the first time since its release, Dhurandhar 2 collections fell below the ₹20 crore mark. On its 15th day (April 2), the Aditya Dhar directorial minted ₹17.80 crore from the 17000+ shows it is playing in in India. The total domestic box office collection stands at ₹937.32 crore. Globally, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will go past the ₹1500 crore gross mark on its 16th day, i.e. tomorrow, April 3. It is only behind Aamir Khan's Dangal (₹2070 crore), Prabhas' Baahubali 2 (₹1788 crore) and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (₹1742 crore).

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as an Indian spy operating in Pakistan | Image: X

Featuring Ranveer in the lead as Hamza/Jaskirat, Dhurandhar released in 2025, followed by the release of the latest installment on March 19, both directed by Aditya Dhar. The first film crossed ₹1300 crore globally and the second part outgrossed it in less than two weeks. The fast pace at which Dhurandhar 2 is touching box office milestones has pleasantly surprised filmmakers and trade experts. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Gaurav Gera are among the returning actors in the sequel, which also features new cast members.

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After completing its theatrical run, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar. The movie is expected to debut digitally post mid May. The first installment is currently streaming on Netflix.