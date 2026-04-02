Ramayana: From Sita's Swayamwar To Ravana's Pushpak Viman, A Look At Key Details From Ranbir Kapoor's Rama Teaser

The much-awaited glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama was unveiled this morning, leaving the audience in awe. Interestingly, the teaser doesn't have any dialogue to guide viewers in understanding the scenes. However, we have decoded it for you and listed key scenes that may not be immediately clear.

Lord Rama lifts the bow at Sita's Swayamvar

(A still from Ramayana teaser | Image: YouTube)

In an over two-minute teaser, there's a scene at 0:49 seconds featuring Ranbir, who is shown picking up the Pinaka bow. This bow, immensely powerful and divine, belongs to Lord Shiva and was crafted by Vishwakarma. This moment occurs when King Janak vows to marry his daughter Sita to anyone who can lift and string the divine bow. After many kings fail to do so, Rama, dressed simply, effortlessly lifts the bow and strings it. The scene captures the precise moment when Rama raises the bow, leaving everyone astounded.

Lord Rama, with Sita and Lakshman, meets King Dasharatha as he heads on his exile

(A still from Ramayana teaser | Image: YouTube)

In a scene at 1:25, Rama is depicted touching his father, King Dasharatha's feet, before departing for a 14-year exile. Moments earlier, he was about to be crowned king. The teaser also shows the chariot given to him by Sumantra, which is being pulled by a heartbroken crowd. According to legend, Rama abandons the chariot and ventures into the forest.

Killing demons in the Dandaka forest

(A still from Ramayana teaser | Image: YouTube)

A scene at 0:43 seconds shows Rama battling demons in a dense Dandaka forest. He defeats them to protect the sages living there.

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Performing Jatayu's last rites

(A still from Ramayana teaser | Image: YouTube)

Jatayu was a crucial witness who saw Ravana abduct Sita and even attempted to fight him off. Unfortunately, Jatayu was severely wounded and fell from the sky, ultimately dying from his injuries. To honour his sacrifice, Rama performed his last rites.

Ravana's glowing Pushpak Viman

(A still from Ramayana teaser | Image: YouTube)

The last scene must have taken your breath away when Yash, portraying Ravana, enters the frame. Moments later, a stunning Pushpak Viman (a modern-day aeroplane) is revealed. According to legends, this aircraft was created by Vishvakarma for Kubera, but Ravana seized it from his brother and used it to abduct Sita from the forest to Lanka.

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Netizens' reaction to Ramayana's Rama teaser

While many criticised the VFX of the film, everyone hailed Ranbir as Lord Rama, unlike Adipurush. It seems the audience has accepted the actor as Rama and is going gaga over his performance. With this tease, the audience is now awaiting the teaser of Ravana and Sita.

(A still from Ramayana teaser | Image: YouTube)