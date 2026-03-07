Dhurandhar The Revenge Trailer X Review: Ranveer Singh Owns Every Frame In Spy Drama As Jaskirat Singh Rangi, Aditya Dhar’s ‘Peak-Detailing’ Impresses Netizens

Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer has finally been unveiled today. The film is set to hit the big screens on March 19, coinciding with Eid 2026. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy drama will continue from where Dhurandhar concluded. The much-awaited trailer introduces the making of Jaskirat Singh Rangi as a spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, and teases that the sequel will feature a backstory and whether it is connected to Uri: The Surgical Strike. Social media users have reviewed the trailer on their X accounts and turned #DhurandharTheRevengeTrailer top-trending on the internet in no time.

Netizens review the Dhurandhar 2 trailer

One user wrote, “The #DhurandharTheRevengeTrailer has created absolute hysteria.”

Another user wrote, “Postponing Toxic might be the decision of the decade, although I think they should have pushed the date 1-2 weeks more.”

Another wrote, “SOMEBODY PLS GIVE NATIONAL AWARD TO HIM!!!”

Advertisement

Another wrote, “O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G... 'DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE' TRAILER IS HERE... The #DhurandharTheRevengeTrailer lives up to the sky-high, monumental expectations... The excitement to watch #DhurandharTheRevenge #JioStudios | #B62Studios | #Dhurandhar2”

Another netizen reviewed the trailer, writing, “The trailer of Dhurandhar The Revenge is out and it absolutely delivers on scale and intensity. The trailer looks lavish, grand and visually stunning. The blend of drama, betrayal and high-octane action makes it feel like a complete cinematic spectacle. Every frame carries a larger-than-life energy that promises a true big-screen experience.”

Advertisement

Another wrote, “The trailer of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is pure madness! Action and goosebumps. Ranveer Singh looks absolutely unstoppable. If the trailer is this powerful, the movie is going to be a box office storm on March 19! #Dhurandhar2 #DhurandharTheRevenge”

Why do fans think Dhurandhar 2 has a connection with Uri: The Surgical Strike?

The over 3-minute video opens with a flashback from Dhurandhar, followed by unrest in Lyari owing to the death of Rehman Dakait. The next frame introduces the making of Jaskirat Singh Rangi as a spy, Hamza Ali Mazari.

File photo from X

For many viewers, the name immediately brought a blurred memory into focus. In Aditya Dhar’s Uri, Kirti Kulhari’s character, Flight Lieutenant Seerat Kaur, talks about her late husband, who died in action. She tells Vicky Kaushal’s Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, “Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Naushera sector ke ambush mein shaheed hue the.”

The film never mentions the name again, and the character never appears on screen. However, this short reference has now become the centre of fan theories that connect the two films.