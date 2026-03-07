Kareena Kapoor Sides With Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shift Demand, Shares Insights On Balancing Work With Kids

Deepika Padukone's demand for an eight-hour shift after embracing motherhood became a talking point in the entertainment world. While many objected, there were some who came out in her support and called the demand justified. Joining the list is Kareena Kapoor, who, in a recent interview, defended the Om Shanti Om actress and opened up about her experience.

Kareena Kapoor comes out in support of Deepika Padukone

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kareena was asked about the dilemma of managing personal as well as professional life. The actress replied by giving an example of her film, The Buckingham Murders and said, “For that I had to be in London for 35 days. So I decided to shoot where I would go and come back because we had Diwali in between, so we planned it in such a way. I just feel everything needs to be really well planned and you have to be very clear right from the beginning.”

She further shared that this was because she has two children, and for them she used to do a to-and-fro from the shooting location. Kareena praised Saif Ali Khan for being a hands-on father and understanding. "The makers were kind enough to understand that and I am also lucky that when I am doing the film, Saif is with the children. When you are in a marriage, you need to have a partner and an understanding with him/her because we both can’t be working and leave the children alone. It is an understanding.”

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone stepped down from two big-budget films - Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel - after the makers rejected her 8-hour shift demand.

The actress welcomed her daughter Dua Padukone Singh on September 8, 2024, after 6 years of their marriage.