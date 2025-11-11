Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Delayed 'As A Mark Of Respect To The Victims Of Delhi Bomb Blast', Team Issues Statement

The team of Dhurandhar has announced that the trailer launch of the upcoming movie has been postponed to a later date "as a mark of respect to the victims and the families affected by the bomb blast in Delhi". The trailer of the Ranveer Singh fronted multistarrer was set to be released on November 12 at a formal launch event. However, that event has been delayed and a new date for the same will be announced soon, the team shared. Dhurandhar is set to release on December 5.

“The Dhurandhar Trailer Launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed, as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday's Delhi blast. The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon. Thank you for your understanding. Jio Studios, B62 Studios & Team Dhurandhar (sic),” a statement released by the makers Jio Studios read.

The team of Dhurandhar has been teasing the film with new poster drops in the past few days. New stills of Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt were released from the movie to stoke anticipation and build the buzz surrounding the trailer launch. However, the trailer, which was supposed to drop on November 12, will now release at a later time. Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun among others. It is directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame.

Advertisement