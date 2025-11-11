Dharmendra Health Live Updates: Hema Malini, Esha Deol Deny Death Rumours, Say Actor Is Stable

Dharmendra Health Updates Live | Image: Republic

Dharmendra Health Live Updates: Bollywood's He-Man was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. Since then, the family members of the legendary star have been sharing regular updates with fans about his health. While the exact reason for his hospitalisation remains unknown, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol and Esha Deol have assured that Dharmendra is stable and is responding well to treatment.



Dharmendra was last seen in the Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) | Image: X



The news of Dharmendra's hospitalisation comes just weeks before his 90th birthday on December 8. Fans and followers of the Sholay fame have been praying for his speedy recovery. Amid concerns surrounding his health, members of Dharmendra's family have urged not to spread fake news and misinformation about him.