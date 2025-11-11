Republic World
Updated 11 November 2025 at 12:01 IST

Dharmendra Health Live Updates: Hema Malini, Esha Deol Deny Death Rumours, Say Actor Is Stable

Dharmendra Health Live Updates: Dharmendra remains under medical care at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Hema Malini and Esha Deol clarify he's stable and urge fans to ignore death rumours. Stay tuned for verified health updates.

Shreya Pandey
Dharmendra Health Updates Live
Dharmendra Health Updates Live | Image: Republic

Dharmendra Health Live Updates: Bollywood's He-Man was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. Since then, the family members of the legendary star have been sharing regular updates with fans about his health. While the exact reason for his hospitalisation remains unknown, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol and Esha Deol have assured that Dharmendra is stable and is responding well to treatment. 
 

Dharmendra was last seen in the Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) | Image: X 


The news of Dharmendra's hospitalisation comes just weeks before his 90th birthday on December 8. Fans and followers of the Sholay fame have been praying for his speedy recovery. Amid concerns surrounding his health, members of Dharmendra's family have urged not to spread fake news and misinformation about him. 

Live Blog

Dharmendra Admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital: This marks the veteran actor's second trip to the hospital within a span of a few weeks. Earlier, in late October, Dharmendra visited the hospital, but his team confirmed that it was for a regular check-up. Concerns about the 8-year-old actor's health have been serious this time. Family members and industry insiders arrived at the Breach Candy Hospital to pay a visit to Dharmendra. 

Dharmendra boasts a career of over 6 decades in Bollywood | Image: X 


Late last night, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted arriving at the Breach Candy Hospital to check up on Dharmendra. Sunny Deol's Gadar co-star Ameesha Patel and actor Govinda also arrived at the hospital. Apart from friends and well-wishers, Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol and daughter Esha Deol have been frequenting Mumbai's Breach Candy. His nephew, Abhay Deol, arrived at Dharmendra's residence and could be seen taking care of some arrangements. Late-night visuals from outside the veteran actor's house also show police barricades being put up at the premises. 

11 November 2025 at 12:01 IST

Dharmendra Gears Up For The Release Of His Film Ikkis

Despite his ailing health, Dharmendra did not give up on his career and passion for acting. The actor will be seen next in the Sriram Raghavan directorial Ikkis, which is headlined by Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The movie will hit the big screens on December 25. 

11 November 2025 at 11:59 IST

Dharmendra Family: How Many Children Does The Veteran Actor Have?

Dharmendra tied the knot with Prakash Kaur at the age of 19 in 1954. They are parents to four children, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Vijeta and Ajeeta. The actor later married Hema Malini and has two daughters with her - Esha and Ahana Deol. 

 

A file photo of Dharmendra with his sons and daughters | Image: X

11 November 2025 at 11:51 IST

Dhamendra Wanted This Actor to Play Him in His Biopic

Amid concerns about his health, old interviews of Dharmendra have resurfaced. In a 2018 conversation, the veteran actor was asked which celebrity he would like to play him if his life were ever adapted for the big screen. 
 


Dharmendra shared, “I think Salman Khan can do my role in the biopic. He is a darling and has some habits like me. You all know Salman and his habits well. He has gone on me.” Dharmendra's comment also went viral at the time because the actor did not pick his own sons, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol or nephew Abhay Deol for the role in his biopic, despite them being acclaimed actors.

11 November 2025 at 11:44 IST

Breach Candy Hospital Visuals: Security Mesures In Place As Dharmendra Recovers

Security has been increased outside the Breach Candy Hospital to avoid overcrowding and free flow of traffic as industry insiders and family members have been visiting Dharmendra. 

 

11 November 2025 at 11:31 IST

Security Heightened At Dharmendra's Residence Amid Concerns About His Heath

Police barricading was put up outside Dharmendra's Juhu residence on Monday evening. This is likely a preventive measure to avoid crowding and congestion outside the premises, as fans have been gathering to take stock of the actor's health. 

11 November 2025 at 11:27 IST

Dharmendra Health Update: Comedian Bharti Singh Prays For His Speedy Recovery

Comedian Bharti Singh attended an event in Mumbai on Monday evening, when she interacted with the paparazzi about Dharmendra's hospitalisation. She said, “Arey bhagwaan aur hamare dua unke saath hai, kuch nahi hone wala. Bas aap prayer kijiye voh jaldh hi theek ho jaaye (God and our prayers are with him. Nothing is going to happen. You just wish for his speedy recovery).”

11 November 2025 at 11:24 IST

Dharmendra Hospitalised: Industry insiders visit Bollywood's He-man

Since Monday night, actors and members of the Bollywood fraternity have been spotted at the Breach Candy Hospital. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda and Ameesha Patel are some of the few actors who arrived at the hospital to check up on Dharmendra. 
 

11 November 2025 at 11:20 IST

Dharmendra Health Update: Nephew Abhay Deol Reaches Actor's Residence

While Dharmendra is recovering at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, his nephew and actor Abhay Deol was spotted at his residence in Juhu. In videos shared by paparazzi, the Dev D actor could be seen taking care of some arrangements at the house. 

11 November 2025 at 11:17 IST

Dharmendra Admitted At Mumbai's Breach Candy: Esha Deol, Hema Malini Visit

Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol have been frequenting Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where the veteran actor is undergoing medical treatment. Videos of the actresses from the hospital premises have been doing the rounds on social media. 
 

11 November 2025 at 11:12 IST

Dharmendra: Fans hold puja rituals, pray for actor's speedy recovery

Ever since the news of Dharmendra's hospitalisation first surfaced, his fans and followers have been flooding social media with posts wishing for his speedy recovery. Some fan clubs of the actor are even organising puja rituals for the actor and praying for his well-being. 
 

11 November 2025 at 11:09 IST

Dharmendra Update: Death Rumours Dismissed by Family and Team

On Tuesday morning, several social media handles and publications falsely shared the news of Dharmendra's death. In strongly-worded posts, his wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol condemned the fake news. They urged social media to give the family privacy and not indulge in false information. 

11 November 2025 at 11:07 IST

Dharmendra Health Update: Hema Malini and Esha Deol Confirm Actor Is Stable

Since Monday night, members of Dharmendra's family have been assuring fans of his well-being. In a statement, actor Sunny Deol's team shared, "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy."  Hema Malini and Esha Deol, too, confirmed that the actor is stable. 

Official statement by Sunny Deol's team | Image: X

11 November 2025 at 11:05 IST

Dharmendra Hospitalised: What Triggered the Concern

On Monday morning, reports suggested that Dharmendra was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following complaints of breathlessness. There were also reports of the actor being put on a ventilator. However, family members of the veteran actor confirmed that he is stable and is responding well to treatment. 

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 11 November 2025 at 11:14 IST

