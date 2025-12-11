Updated 11 December 2025 at 23:32 IST
Dhurandhar Vs Animal Vs Chhaava Box Office: 2 ₹200 Crore And 1 ₹300 Crore Grosser In 1st Week, What's The Differentiating Factor?
In the past couple of years, Animal, Chhaava and now Dhurandhar have emerged as impactful box office releases in Hindi.
Dhurandhar Vs Animal Vs Chhaava Box Office: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar hit the big screens on on December 5 and has set the box office on fire. The spy thriller released with minimal promotions, raising the hype. The movie has wooed audiences and has far exceeded expectations at the box office. It is also on track to become the highest grossing film of Ranveer. But whether that turns out to be the case will only become clear later on. The first week has wound up on a very strong note and the second weekend is expected to propel Dhurandhar to newer heights.
Dhurandhar is unstoppable in its first week
The movie collected ₹103 crore in its opening weekend. In the weekdays, collection of each day has been stronger than the previous. By Thursday, Dhurandhar has collected ₹207.25 crore, with Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday fetching ₹27 crore respectively. Given the solid trending, the film is expected to breach the ₹300 crore mark at the domestic box office in its second weekend, which will conclude on December 14.
How is Dhurandhar faring in comparison to Animal and Chhaava?
It's only fair that Dhurandhar is compared to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava at the box office. Animal (2023) collected ₹337.58 crore in its first week in India. Chhaava minted ₹219 crore. One of the major factors that has pushed the collection of Animal past the ₹300 crore mark, which Chhaava and Dhurandhar could not achieve, is the collection in the South Indian markets. Animal raked in over ₹36 crore from its regional versions only, while Chhaava and Dhurandhar only released in Hindi. From the figures it is also evident that Animal had far more hype in its initial release period, while Chhaava fared steady in the long run and outgrossed the former.
