Dhurandhar Vs Animal Vs Chhaava Box Office: 2 ₹200 Crore And 1 ₹300 Crore Grosser In 1st Week, What's The Differentiating Factor?

Dhurandhar, Chhaava and Animal are some of the best performing Hindi movies in the last two years | Image: Republic

Dhurandhar Vs Animal Vs Chhaava Box Office: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar hit the big screens on on December 5 and has set the box office on fire. The spy thriller released with minimal promotions, raising the hype. The movie has wooed audiences and has far exceeded expectations at the box office. It is also on track to become the highest grossing film of Ranveer. But whether that turns out to be the case will only become clear later on. The first week has wound up on a very strong note and the second weekend is expected to propel Dhurandhar to newer heights.

Dhurandhar is unstoppable in its first week

The movie collected ₹103 crore in its opening weekend. In the weekdays, collection of each day has been stronger than the previous. By Thursday, Dhurandhar has collected ₹207.25 crore, with Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday fetching ₹27 crore respectively. Given the solid trending, the film is expected to breach the ₹300 crore mark at the domestic box office in its second weekend, which will conclude on December 14.

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar| Image: X

How is Dhurandhar faring in comparison to Animal and Chhaava?