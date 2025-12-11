Yearender 2025: Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma To Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana, A Look At Top Celebrity Divorces And Breakups

In 2025, several high-profile divorces and breakups shook the entertainment world. Notable cases included Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce drama, as well as Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana calling off their wedding at the last minute. The year was filled with dramatic stories of separation, with the reasons behind these splits largely unknown.

As the year draws to a close, we have compiled a list of the top celebrity divorces and breakups.

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma

(A file photo of Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma | Image: Instagram)

It was one of the most talked-about divorces of 2025. Yuzvendra and Dhanashree got married in an intimate ceremony in December 2020. However, two years later, they started living separately and only opened up about their troubled relationship earlier this year. They finalised their divorce in March 2025 in Mumbai, with reports suggesting that Chahal paid ₹4.75 crore alimony.

Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana

(A file photo of Palash & Smriti | Image: Instagram)

One of the most loved couples, Palash and Smriti, were busy with their pre-wedding ceremonies when one day reports suggested that the couple had postponed their wedding. Soon, reports of Palash cheating took over the internet, and on December 7, they took to their respective Instagram Stories and shared a post informing their fans that they had called off the wedding. This left their fans in utter shock.

Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma

(A file photo of Tamannaah & Vijay | Image: Instagram)

Reports of their split started surfacing in March 2025. Neither Tamannaah nor Vijay reacted to the rumours but dropped hints confirming the same. The duo dated for nearly two years.

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

(A file photo of Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom | Image: Instagram)

They ended their engagement after nine years in July. They issued a statement informing their fans about their breakup and assured them that they will co-parent their daughter, Daisy Dove, and remain committed to family time. Katy is now dating the former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

(A file photo of Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban | Image: IMdb)

They filed for divorce on September 30, 2025, ending their 19 years of marriage. Informing the fans about their separation, the couple cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason. However, both agreed to a joint parenting plan for their daughters, Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14), and a fair division of assets.

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin

They haven't confirmed, but rumours are rife that they broke up in June, ending their 8-year-old relationship. Insiders reveal Johnson felt "suffocated" by Martin's controlling behaviour and disapproval of her social life.

Celina Jaitley & Peter Haag

(A file photo of Celina Jaitley & Peter Haag | Image: Instagram)

Celina Jaitly has accused her husband, Peter Haag, of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation. She has filed a case in a Mumbai lower court and is seeking ₹50 crore in damages for the loss of her income and properties. She confirmed her divorce from her ex-husband in a post she shared on Instagram. They exchanged vows in 2011 and have three children.

Lataa Saberwal & Sanjeev Seth

(A file photo of Lataa Saberwal & Sanjeev Seth with their son | Image: ANI)

The ex-TV couple announced their separation in June 2025, ending their 16 years of marriage. Lataa confirmed about divorce on Instagram and requested privacy. They have a son, Aarav Seth.

Meera Vasudevan & Vipin Puthiyankam

(A file photo of Meera Vasudevan & Vipin Puthiyankam | Image: Instagram)

Meera, who predominantly works in Malayalam films, shocked fans by ending her third marriage. The actress announced the news of her divorce in a social media post, publicly declaring that she is now single. In the post, she shared that she has been divorced since August this year. She got married to Vipul Puthiyankam in Coimbatore last year in an intimate ceremony.

