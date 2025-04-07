Dia Mirza Calls CM Revanth Reddy's Claim Of Using AI-generated Videos Of Kancha Gachibowli 'False,' Asks To Verify Facts

Dia Mirza fires back at Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, claiming that the actress used AI-generated videos and images to support a protest by students for deforestation at Kancha Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The Nadaaniyan actress took to her X handle to ask the state government to verify their facts before making such claims. On Saturday, CM asked the officials to appeal to the court for an investigation into AI-generated videos and photos showing peacocks and deer in Gachibowli. The report also stated that officials told CM that celebs fell victim to the fake videos and posted on their social media handles.

Dia Mirza reacts to CM Revanth Reddy's claim

The actress, who is also an environmentalist, offered clarification over the use of photos and wrote, "The CM of Telangana posted a tweet yesterday. He made certain claims about the situation at Kancha Gachibowli. One of them was that I had used FAKE AI generated images/videos in support of the protest by students to protect biodiversity on the 400 acres of land the government wanted to auction."

"This is an absolutely false statement. I have not posted a single image or video that is AI generated. The media and the Telangana government should verify their facts before making such claims," she concluded.

Also Read: