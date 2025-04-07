Dia Mirza Calls CM Revanth Reddy's Claim Of Using AI-generated Videos Of Kancha Gachibowli 'False,' Asks To Verify Facts

Updated April 7th 2025, 10:46 IST
Dia Mirza fires back at Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, claiming that the actress used AI-generated videos and images to support a protest by students for deforestation at Kancha Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The Nadaaniyan actress took to her X handle to ask the state government to verify their facts before making such claims. On Saturday, CM asked the officials to appeal to the court for an investigation into AI-generated videos and photos showing peacocks and deer in Gachibowli. The report also stated that officials told CM that celebs fell victim to the fake videos and posted on their social media handles.
The actress, who is also an environmentalist, offered clarification over the use of photos and wrote, "The CM of Telangana posted a tweet yesterday. He made certain claims about the situation at Kancha Gachibowli. One of them was that I had used FAKE AI generated images/videos in support of the protest by students to protect biodiversity on the 400 acres of land the government wanted to auction."
"This is an absolutely false statement. I have not posted a single image or video that is AI generated. The media and the Telangana government should verify their facts before making such claims," she concluded.
Students of the University of Hyderabad are protesting against the state government's plans to clear the 400-acre forest for IT infrastructure development. They are urging the state government to halt the project, citing man- wildlife conflict. The issue is currently being heard in both the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court. Apart from Dia, celebs like John Abraham and Sonakshi Sinha also voiced concern over clearing 400 acres of forest for development.
