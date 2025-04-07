Couple Goals! Nick Jonas Calls Priyanka Chopra His Anchor Amid Creative Chaos: ‘I’m Lucky to Have Her’

Nick Jonas is wearing his heart on his sleeve and it's all about his love for wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie. The singer and actor recently opened up about the importance of having a strong support system, especially while handling the intense demands of a creative career.

Speaking at an event, Jonas reflected on the challenges that come with pursuing artistic dreams. “Sometimes we get lost in the moment and kind of lose ourselves while chasing our dreams,” he said. “The important thing is having a partner who supports you, sees the good in you during tough times, especially when you’re lost in the haze of creativity. I’m certainly lucky to have that.”

Jonas noted that while his work schedule is demanding, with eight shows of ‘The Last Five Years’ a week, it also allows him to enjoy more family time with his wife Priyanka and their daughter in New York City. “Nice walks through Central Park and quiet moments with the family have been a great reset,” he shared.

As he prepares for the upcoming Jonas Brothers’ 20th anniversary tour, Jonas acknowledged that both touring and acting present unique challenges, but added that the intense rehearsal and performance schedule of his current show has been solid preparation.