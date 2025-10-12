Updated 12 October 2025 at 12:18 IST
Diane Keaton Death: Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D Cruz, Zoya Akhtar And Other Bollywood Celebs Mourn Hollywood Icon's Demise
Diane Keaton's Death: Following the news of the Hollywood icon's demise, celebrities from the Hindi film industry took to their social media accounts to pay moving tributes to the actress.
Diane Keaton breathed her last at the age of 79 on October 11. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the actress was battling age-related issues; however, the exact cause of her death remains unknown. Her sudden passing has come as a shock to her fans and friends alike. Following the news of her passing, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts to pay moving tributes to the Hollywood icon.
Kareena Kapoor was among the first Bollywood actresses to share a tribute for Diane Keaton. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared stills from her favourite movies of the actress, which included The First Wives Club, Marvin's Room, Annie Hall, and Something's Gotta Give. She also shared a message for Diane in which she wrote, “Rest in Glory, thank you for your joyful performances".
Priyanka Chopra, who is now settled in New York, also shared a post about Keaton's death with the caption, “Queen", with a folded hands emoji. Actress Ileana D Cruz took to her Instagram stories to share that she would be watching the film, The Family Stone, in honour of Diane Keaton.
Sonam Kapoor also shared a number of clips from Diane Keaton's films and her iconic interviews. Alongside a post she wrote, "My favourite of all time. I feel this loss deeply. Rest in joy. You are and were incomparable.
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also shared a photo of Keaton on her Instagram stories and wrote, “I have always loved independent women, outspoken women, eccentric women, funny women, flawed women. When someone says something about a woman, I'm sorry, that's just wrong. I tend to think she must be doing something.”
Diane Keaton was most well known for her roles in Annie Hall, The Godfather films and Father of the Bride. People Magazine reported Saturday that she died in California with loved ones, citing a family spokesperson. The unexpected news was met with shock around the world.
