Diane Keaton Dies At 79: The First Wives Club Co-star Bette Midler, Leonardo DiCaprio, Steve Martin, Mandy Moore And Other Celebs Pay Moving Tributes

One of Hollywood's most celebrated actresses, Diane Keaton, breathed her last at the age of 79 on October 11, as per reports. The Oscar-winning actress was best known for her performance in The Godfather, Annie Hall, Father of the Bride, and Something’s Gotta Give. The cause of her death and other key details remain unknown as of now. While her passing is unconfirmed, her co-stars and industry insiders took to their social media accounts to pay moving tributes to the star.

Diane Keaton at a movie premiere | Image: AP News

Bette Midler, who co-starred in the famous The First Wives Club with Keaton, wrote in an Instagram post, “She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was…oh, la, lala!"

Leonardo DiCaprio, who played her nephew in Marvin’s Room when he was 18, wrote on Instagram that she was “one of a kind. Brilliant, funny and unapologetically herself...she will be deeply missed.”

A screengrab of Caprio's post for Diane Keaton | Image: Instagram

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who played Diane Keaton's daugther in The Father Of The Bride, wrote, “Diane, working with you will always be one of the highlights of my life. You are one of a kind, and it was thrilling to be in your orbit for a time. Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, your talent, and above all, your laughter.”

Steve Martin wrote, “Loved!” — On the social platform X. Martin, who co-starred with Keaton in Father of the Bride, also posted on Instagram an interview exchange in which Short asked Keaton who was sexier, him or Martin. Keaton’s response: “I mean, you’re both idiots.”

Mandy Moore took to Instagram to write, “They say don’t meet your heroes, but I got to work with one of mine and even call her ‘mom’ for a few months. An honour of a lifetime. What an incandescent human Di is and was.”

A screengrab of Kareena Kapoor's posts for Diane Keaton | Image: Instagram